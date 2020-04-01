All Girls Scouts of the Barnesville Service Unit 205 Black Diamond Council would like to thank the community for their generous donations to their Bedtime Bags program. During Girl Scout week, March 1-14, they collected donations to Foster Hope Ohio Valley to give to foster children during their first night stay away from home. These bags, backpacks, and boxes are stuffed full of basic needs for children from infants up to 18 years of age. They are truly blessed to receive such an abundance of donations during this difficult time. A special thanks to our collection sites: Barnesville First United Methodist Church; Barnesville Schools; WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital; Ohio Hills Health Services- Barnesville; Barnesville Hutton Memorial Library; and Belmont Professional Associates.