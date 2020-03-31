Weather



Tuesday: Cloudy. High of 41, low of 38.



Wednesday: Sunshine with some clouds. High of 42, low of 34.



Call for appointment



The Cambridge-Guernsey County Health Department remains open for essential services by appointment only. We ask that you call 740-439-3577 to schedule an appointment. This will allow staff to conduct a screening of your health before your visit to protect the safety and health of visitors and staff.



The Guernsey County Health Department does not provide sick care, treatment, or testing for COVID-19. If you are sick, contact your primary care provider (PCP). If you do not have a PCP call Muskingum Valley Health Center at 740-891-9000 to schedule an appointment.



Food distribution



Lutheran Social Services will be set up at the Caldwell Fairgrounds April 3 and April 10, from 12 to 2 p.m., and April 17, from 10 to 11 a.m. Bring your drivers license/state ID and bags to take your items home.



There will also be a food distributions the April 1 and April 15, at The Stop 9 Senior Center, from 12 to 2 p.m.



COVID-19 Hotline



Southeastern Med has established a hotline for all information regarding COVID-19. Call 740-435-COVI (2684) for more information or to ask questions.



Coshocton Library



Join Ms. Cyndi, of The Coshocton Library, for a Facebook Live kids Sing-A-Long event every Wednesday, at 10 a.m., until the library re-opens. This program is recommended for children ages 3 to 6. Come ready to sing, clap, dance and have fun!



Join Ms. Janice, of the Coshocton Library, for Bouncy Rhyme Time every Thursday, at 10 a.m., until the library re-opens. This program is recommended for babies and toddlers ages 0 to 3. Come ready to bounce, sing and rhyme!



It was incorrectly listed in the March 29 edition of The Daily Jeffersonian as the Guernsey County Library.



Thought of the day



Show mercy and compassions every man to his brother.



Zech. 7:9