The National Alliance on Mental Illness is seeking help for the more than 6,000 Ohio citizens living in adult care facilities or group homes.



Right now, these homes are in desperate need of supplies to protect the residents from the threat of COVID-19.



Many of the individuals living in these homes have co-occurring health conditions that put them at a higher risk of contracting the illness and having the most severe outcomes.



The operators of these homes, who house anywhere from five to 16 severely mentally disabled citizens, are trying to do everything they can to protect their residents, but necessary supplies are simply not available in the quantities that they need. Without cleaning supplies, ample amounts of food, and basic household essentials, people living in these homes can die.



If you are able to purchase or donate any of the following items for these homes, NAMI Ohio will ensure the items get delivered to those who need it the most. Most needed items include:



• Hand sanitizer



• Disinfectant cleaners



• Cleaning wipes



• Gloves



• Non-perishable food items



• Grocery gift cards



NAMI Ohio has decided that 100% of all donations made to our organization during this crisis will be used to purchase cleaning supplies and other much needed items for these homes.



If you have any items that you would like donate, you can do so at the NAMI Ohio office, 1225 Dublin Road, Suite 125, Columbus, OH 43215. These items can be left outside the NAMI Ohio office door .



People can also donate online via PayPal at www.namiohio.org/donate or by cash or check by mail to the above address. Donations can also be left at the NAMI Ohio office in Columbus.