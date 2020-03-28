During this pandemic, I am aware of my former coworkers in the U.S. Postal Service. They are out there daily providing an essential service, mail delivery, to the entire country. I am grateful for their dedication. I have ordered stamps by mail to provide support for the window clerks who are still working for the public during this time. The Postal Service has an efficient online presence where you can print postage and arrange for package pickup.



To show our appreciation for their work, I ask all of you to refrain from the use of the term "snail mail." That is an unnecessary term for a public service that supports us during difficult times, and difficult weather.



The bureaucracy of the Postal Service has challenged us all at times. But the workers themselves are out there walking the walk. They deserve our respect.



Ruth Sewell



Wooster