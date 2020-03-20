MARCH 20, 1960
Dick Stewart, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Stewart, has signed a contract with the New York Yankees' baseball farm system.
MARCH 20, 1970
Steve Motil succeeds Vasil Sokol as basketball coach at Shenandoah High School.
MARCH 20, 1980
Winners of the science fair at St. Benedict School are: Kathy Goggin, Eric Oess and Darren Barborak.
MARCH 20, 1990
Robert Corbett and Deborah Stout, both of Cambridge, were top winners in the drawing conducted by the Jeffersonian during the Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce home show.
MARCH 20, 2000
Kelly Lynch has been appointed as executive director of the Guernsey County Children Services Board, while Sarah Wagner has been appointed deputy director.