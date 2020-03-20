My daughter bought a clear acrylic bird feeder that attaches to her window with suction cups. She has to keep furniture near and the windowsill clear, because it has become a peep show for her cats. I thought the same thing would happen when my husband bought one and put it in our kitchen window. We had to clear a little space beside the sink, because otherwise the cat would clear it for us. What he looks at mostly is the squirrel who stuffs himself entirely inside the clear box and eats in peace, because the birds don’t bother him. Can’t say the reverse is true.



We had two or three bird feeders outside the kitchen window in another house. We had a dog when we lived there, so the main audience for the birds was us. There was a squirrel involved there, too. We called him Jimmy Crack Corn, and watched him come daily from the woods to the feeders without ever touching the ground.



I observed the pecking order among the bird species: who got to move to the head of the line, and who hung back in the branches, twittering and hopping up through the ranks to take a turn. I saw who ate up high on the feeders and who was content to peck at what fell to the ground. I also saw, by a lucky chance, when they all disappeared and fell silent in an instant. The fair-sized brown rocket that passed the window just then was a hawk.



The action we took pictures of was the deer. We saw does in groups of three or four quietly browse, and one mama with twin fawns tilt the feeder to them one at a time, giving the first the signal that it was the turn of the second. One time I swear I saw a stand-off between two small herds, each with an antlered leader, each in their corner of the yard, ready to rumble, though I didn’t see a fight. All over our bird feeders!



So, I saw the birds had lots of help polishing off the many pounds of seed. And I never saw a flying pig.