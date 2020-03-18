WVU Medicine-Barnesville Hospital has been actively working over the last several weeks to prepare our facility for the potential impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) to our community.



Leadership Team has participated in frequent calls with the Ohio Department of Health, WVU Medicine System Hospitals, and the Ohio Hospital Association to best prepare us for this situation.



Plans have been put in place by the hospital to manage a patient who presents with signs and symptoms for COVID-19. We are asking that you refrain from visiting our patients if you are experiencing the following symptoms:



• Fever



• Chills



• Cough



• Runny Nose



• Body Aches



• Headache



• If you have recently traveled out of the state or a country on travel restrictions or have had close contact with anyone laboratory-confirmed positive for COVID-19.



Visitor Restrictions for the Emergency Department are as follows:



• Only patients will be permitted in the ED Treatment Areas.



• Family/Support persons will be asked to wait in the ED waiting room unless it is necessary for the patient to have a person present.



• Pediatric patients will be permitted to have a parent(s)/guardian with them.



Please watch our social media accounts as these may change as conditions/guidelines from regulatory agencies occur.



If you think you are exhibiting symptoms associated with COVID-19 (fever, cough, and shortness of breath), please do not immediately travel to a health facility unless it is an emergency. Do not go to your nearest emergency room unless it is an emergency situation. Only patients meeting certain criteria will be tested.



For general questions regarding COVID-19, call 1-833-4ASKODH (1.833.427.5634).