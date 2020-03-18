Every year during March the United States celebrates the importance of women and their contributions to history, culture, and society. The United States has celebrated Women’s History for 33 years. Originating from a weeklong celebration held in a school district in California in 1978, National Women's History Month became an annual national celebration during the week of March 8th (International Women’s Day), later becoming a full month in 1987 after a successful petition held by Women's History Project. Women’s History Month is dedicated to reflecting on the often overlooked contributions women have made to the United States.



International Women’s Day is a global celebration of women’s social, political, and economic achievements throughout history. International Women's Day has been celebrated since March 8, 1911. Many countries celebrate with educational celebrations, demonstrations and customs. The United States has sponsored International Women’s Day since 1975.