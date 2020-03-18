Do you know your God? "In the beginning, God created the Heavens and the Earth." -Genesis 1:1. These words are powerful words. They give the basis for all that is about to write. It’s the "hook" of the Bible, so to speak. But why does this matter? Without God, there wouldn’t be an earth, and there would be no doctors, lawyers, or even scientists. (who think they know all about earth’s creation)



This applies in a way to our relationship with Jesus. In the same manner that God is the earth’s life source, and that without Him life would not thrive on this very planet. (and all planets) Jesus is our life source through his crucifixion on the cross he gave birth to a new, predestined law, one that is still used today, some two-thousand years later.



So what is this new law? It is a law that allows us to be forgiven of our transgressions and reunited with God. Through the example, Jesus gave us in his life Mathew 3:13-17. We are shown that we are to be baptized in Acts 2:38, and through this action, we are forgiven of our sins against God.



So what is stopping you? You have heard the truth. Do you believe in Jesus? If so, what’s stopping you from relieving your burden? Move on with your life! Be saved!