The seventeenth of March is celebrated in most countries with Irish descent. This celebration is held to reminisce St. Patrick and his glory by holding a great feast for family and friends. St. Patrick’s Day was not always linked with drinking alcohol and all the shenanigans that are held during today’s traditional St. Patrick’s Day celebration. The origin of the story shows the Christians temporarily casting aside the various rules on Lent concerning food and alcohol restrictions for that single day. This led to the holiday being directly associated with a large amount of alcohol being consumed on this very day, in the name of St. Patrick. This celebration is held high in Chicago where they dye the river green on St. Patrick’s day. This beloved holiday might not be celebrated the way it was intended, but it sure is celebrated till this day and forevermore.