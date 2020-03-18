(Part 2 of 3)



Twenty years have passed since we have seen Wayne and Maybelle. In that period of time, a lot of things have changed since we last saw them. One of those changes being that Wayne and Maybelle aren’t a two-person family anymore; they’re a six-person family. Their first child, a boy by the name of Lewis, eventually became a key piece for taking care of the land. The boy grew to a staggering 6’6" height when he was done growing. It was rather odd since Wayne is only 5’11" and Maybelle stands at 5’4". Anyway, Lewis is good for doing the things that his parents can’t do. Lewis could reach places that needed to be worked on; he could use his strength to make hard word a lot easier, and he has a lot of stamina to always be working. Wayne and Maybelle’s second child was one who they would have trouble with, a lot of trouble.



Sawyer Mill came into this world just only two years after the birth of Lewis. Sawyer would be a handful for Wayne and Maybelle but especially for Wayne. He would always refuse to do what he was told by his father and take all of his frustrations on either Lewis or his other siblings. Sawyer didn’t really contribute to the development and improvements of the land. The third child, a dark-haired girl who was named Hazel, is a very loyal and loving human. Hazel spent a good amount of her time helping her mother, whether it be washing clothing, preparing food for the family, or watching after little Ames (the baby of the family). Whatever it may be, Hazel is always at her mother’s side. Of course, the fourth and final child of this family is baby Ames. As of right now, Ames is only three years of age and can’t provide any support or assistance except for being adorable and giving people joy.



Yes, the Mill family is quite the family. But this story really comes down to that nasty trench that is still taking up most of the land. It is so mysterious that it shouldn’t even really exist. It has no real history to it except for one little puddle of liquid. Turns out that that puddle of liquid is a pool of blood dripping down into the trench.



To be continued…...