Athletic Board meeting



The Union Local Athletic Board will meet Thursday, March 19 at 5 p.m. in the middle school library.



Book sale planned



The Barnesville Hospital Auxiliary will be sponsoring a book sale on Friday, March 20 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Classroom.



Committee meeting set



The Union Local Building and Grounds Committee will have a meeting on Friday, March 20 at 11 a.m. in the Central Office Conference Room to interview design professionals.



Ohio PERI to meet



The Belmont County Chapter 79 of the Ohio Public Employee Retirees, Inc., bi-monthly meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, has been cancelled due to the Coronavirus concern. The next scheduled meeting will be May 20.



Community cleanup set



The Warren Township/Barnesville community cleanup, in coordination with the JB Green Team, will be Saturday, May 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Barnesville Train Depot parking lot, 358 Mulberry St., Barnesville. For information, call JB Green Team at 740-296-5376 or visit the website at www.jbgreenteam.org.



Cemetery cleanup set



Residents are asked to remove grave decorations from all village operated cemeteries. These include: Crestview, Northern and Southern cemeteries. The Village of Barnesville requests that all decorations are removed by March 15 as part of the annual spring clean up. Decorations not removed by this date will be disposed of by the cemetery staff.



Blue Star Banner available



The Blue Star Banner is available to any Barnesville area family of a serviceman or servicewoman serving in any branch of the military, including the National Guard (active or reserve). A banner will be dedicated to the family and then placed in their window for the service member. For information or to have a ceremony, call 740-238-2137.



Coin club meets



The Barnesville Coin Club meets the third Sunday of every month, except December. The meetings are open to the public and are located at 229 E. Main St., Barnesville.



2020 Chamber meeting dates and locations announced



The Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2020 meeting dates and locations: April 9 at noon, Shaheen Law Group in the Youth Center, 130 Fair St.; May 13 at 7:30 a.m., Barnesville Hospital, 639 W. Main St.; June 10 at noon, Hughes Office Equipment at the Youth Center, 130 Fair St.; July 8 at noon, Woodsfield Savings at the Youth Center, 130 Fair St.; Aug. 12 at noon, Ohio Hills Health Services in the New Life Center, 210 W. Church St.; Sept. 9 at noon, Sulek and Dutton in the Youth Center, 130 Fair St.; Oct. 14 at noon in the Steele Insurance in the Youth Center, 130 Fair St.; Nov. 11 on noon, Astoria Place, 400 Carrie Ave.; and Dec. 8 at 11:30 a.m., Emerald Pointe, 100 Michelli St. For information, call 740-425-4300, email bacc@barnesvilleohiochamber.com, or visit www.barnesvilleohiochamber.com.



2020 Chamber events announced



The Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2020 calendar of events: April 30, Spring Banquet; July 4, Chicken Barbecue; Aug. 6, Super Sidewalk Sale; Sept. 24-27, Barnesville Pumpkin Festival; Dec. 3, Lighting of the Village Christmas Tree; and Dec. 5, Christmas Market and Lighted Christmas Parade. For information, call 740-425-4300, email bacc@barnesvilleohiochamber.com, or visit www.barnesvilleohiochamber.com.



Equipment show planned



The 17th annual Old Construction and Mining Equipment Show will be Sept. 12-13, 2020, on Ohio 519 (43672 Stumptown Road), between New Athens and U.S. Route 22. Just over one mile west of New Athens. Plans are to have two shows a year starting in 2021.



Community Expo set



Plans are being made for a Belmont County Tourism Community Expo set for Saturday, April 4 in the Ohio Valley Mall. The expo will highlight all the unique things that Belmont County has to offer in every community including attractions, museums, events, non-profit organizations, education, economic development organizations, park districts, venues, and locally owned businesses. For information, call 740-695-4359.