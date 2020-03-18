Barnesville High School students are participating in the Ohio Governor’s Art Show in Columbus. The students have been working hard for the show. The show motivates them to achieve a higher skill level on projects. This year has been a record year for participants in the school. "I am extremely pleased with the students efforts and eagerness to participate," said Luke Johnson, art teacher. Pictured, l to r, front row, Tal Johnson, Lani Shepherd, Cayleigh Reynolds, Kerah Bewley, Brady Wildes, Jacey Stephen, Emily McGee; second row, Regan Hanlon, Jared Kernen, Dani Meyers, Kyla Morris; and stairs, Bailey Leach, Kara Hagan, Kinzy Taylor, Kayla Crooks, Hailey Baker, Keira Bumgardner, Mason Carpenter, Olivia Fisher. Not pictured is Sage Fader and Zach Wells.