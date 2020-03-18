Not everyone might know that the month of March is Women’s History Month. It is a whole month dedicated to the celebration of women’s achievements and certain events pertaining to women that have occurred in history. Within March we also celebrate International Women’s Day on the 8th annually. These celebrations over women’s achievements give a sense of pride for being able to conquer the various battles women have had to face in history. With that being said, men have also made great achievements in history. These achievements might not be along the same lines as the women’s achievements but they are, nonetheless, still great achievements. With equality between men and women being constantly brought up and used as reasoning to do certain things, should Men’s History Month be created? It would serve the same purpose as Women’s History Month, but just for men. Personally, I think it should be created because men’s achievements are no less than the women’s achievements and should be celebrated equally.