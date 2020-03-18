The Beatles are one of the most well-known groups across the world, ruling the musical world in the 1960’s. John Lennon (vocals, guitar), Paul McCartney (vocals, bass), George Harrison (vocals, guitar), and Ringo Starr (drums,vocals) came together as The Beatles, and the theme of 60’s music came easily to them. With 12 albums (13 worldwide), 13 EP’s, and 22 singles, The Beatles were openly successful. One of the most popular records produced by the band is Abbey Road. Recorded in Studio 2 at Abbey Road Studios in London, England, the music became a whirlwind of new music and spread across the world. Additionally, the front cover of this specific record pictures all four members walking across Abbey Road’s zebra-crossing. This photo is the most well-known picture of all time. In my opinion, The Beatles are one of the best bands, and created a solid foundation for future rock music.



I rate The Beatles 5/5 shamrocks.