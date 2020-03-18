Savanna Robinson



In light of this month being Women’s History and Empowerment month, this month’s book recommendation is The Handmaid’s Tale written by Margaret Atwood. Originally published in 1985, the dystopian novel is based around the near-future life in the totalitarian society of Gilead, whose theocratic state has replaced the United States of America. Gilead is ruled by a fundementalist regime in which women are treated poorly. Here, the female population is treated as property of the state and is faced with environmental disasters and a plunging birth rate. The book follows a main character, Offred, who is a handmaid. In this timeline, handmaids are assigned to bear children for elite, rich, powerful couples in society because of the low birth rates. The Handmaid’s Tale is a thrilling novel that all women should read, maybe even some guys, too. As always, the novel gets a five out of five shamrocks! Have fun reading.



Percy Jackson



Percy Jackson is a teen with ADHD and an abusive stepfather, but with his best friend Grover, life was good. He did well in school, was on the swim team, and still had his mother who loved him very much...until a minotaur attacked. You see, Percy is actually a demi-god. He is the son of Poseidon; he just didn’t know it. Hades sent the minotaur in order to kidnap Percy and force him to tell Hades where Zeus's lightning bolt is, but the minotaur took his mother instead. Join Percy on his adventures through the Greek myths and hear his story of how he became the greatest demi-god on the planet. I rate this book 5 out of 5 shamrocks for the great action scenes, dynamic characters, and great puns.