Has anyone ever wondered what amazing new technology has been added to newer 3D printers? Well, there is some really cool new technology. There are metal printers and printers that dye the filament to whatever color you want as it comes out. These printers are much better because they make stronger prints due to the metal, or better looking prints because of the colors.



I want one of these printers but the problem is the price; the colored ones cost $3,000 to $250,000 and the metal printers cost anywhere from $60,000 to $750,000. This makes these newer printers hard to get because they are so expensive. The Creality CR-10 3D printer, which is what I have, is a lot more affordable because it is only $380. If I had the money to spare, I would get the full color or dye 3D printers so I could have better looking prints.