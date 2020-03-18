Anna Yater

Wednesday

Mar 18, 2020 at 12:01 AM


It’s a tiring afternoon

You shall fall into a slumber like water falling from the sky

For you wouldn’t know what it's like to fall asleep

Because you are scared of the dark

For you are scared of dancing with demons

But we know in time the demons will become your friends

If you let them near

But if you contradict them they will transcend into evil

For they will tell you the truth that you don't wanna hear

But when you wake up they will all disappear

So there's no need to worry about falling asleep

For it is a tiring afternoon

And you shall fall into a slumber like water falling from the sky