It’s a tiring afternoon
You shall fall into a slumber like water falling from the sky
For you wouldn’t know what it's like to fall asleep
Because you are scared of the dark
For you are scared of dancing with demons
But we know in time the demons will become your friends
If you let them near
But if you contradict them they will transcend into evil
For they will tell you the truth that you don't wanna hear
But when you wake up they will all disappear
So there's no need to worry about falling asleep
For it is a tiring afternoon
And you shall fall into a slumber like water falling from the sky