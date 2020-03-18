It’s a tiring afternoon



You shall fall into a slumber like water falling from the sky



For you wouldn’t know what it's like to fall asleep



Because you are scared of the dark



For you are scared of dancing with demons



But we know in time the demons will become your friends



If you let them near



But if you contradict them they will transcend into evil



For they will tell you the truth that you don't wanna hear



But when you wake up they will all disappear



So there's no need to worry about falling asleep



For it is a tiring afternoon



And you shall fall into a slumber like water falling from the sky