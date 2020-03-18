Barnesville Village Council learned March 2 that the final phase of the Pike Street Culvert Project has started.



Village Administrator Roger Deal informed council that the pipe has been ordered and it will be finalized as soon as the mud dries up.



In other business, the third reading of the ordinance to add Martin Luther King Day as a village holiday took place. Council approved the ordinance.



It was announced that the Warren Township/Barnesville Community Clean-Up Day will be Saturday, May 2 at the Barnesville Depot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Village Administrator Deal said the Barnesville Park T-Ball fence has been replaced and looks fantastic. He said the black fence with the yellow top stands out nice. He also said that they will gravel the lot when it dries up.



In other business, Village Administrator Deal said the 2020 Consumer Confidence Report for lab results for 2019 is completed. This annual report is mandated by the Ohio EPA. They no longer mail them unless requested. Deal said the report is available the Water Office or on the website, and will be distributed at various locations throughout the village.



Council voted to re-appoint Steven Hill and Mike Starr to the Appeal Board, as well as added Luke Johnson to the board.



Mayor Dale Bunting gave the February Mayor’s Court Report which totaled $2,295.



Council also entered into an executive session to discuss the possible sale or lease of property. Once they returned to regular session, they voted to lease six parking spots in the old hotel parking lot in the Vets Office with the same restrictions that the Hallmark parking leases here.