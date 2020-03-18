The third annual Ohio Valley Easter Egg Hunt will be held March 28, at the St. Clairsville Carnes Center (Belmont County Fairgrounds) for children ages one to 13. The first hunt will take place at 11 a.m. with the second being held at 1 p.m.



All children must be pre-registered at www.ovegghunt.com. The event is free to the community and will feature a special needs field, and an adult egg hunt for a $20 fee.



Prizes will be provided children who find special eggs. A $5 fee will allow children to participate in face painting, balloon animals, pony rides, painting with ponies, crafts, as well as pictures with characters along with some other super heroes and princesses.



All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Ohio Valley Chapter of the Special Wish Foundation.