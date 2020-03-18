Ohio Hills Health Services is offering a free, six-week educational class for individuals diagnosed with diabetes or pre-diabetes. The class will begin March 24 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. This course will cover topics such as understanding the human body, diabetes risk factors and complications, nutrition and meal planning, understanding and managing diabetes medications, physical activity, accessing your health team and managing stress.



Diabetes is growing at an epidemic rate in the United States and in our region. One in ten Americans are being diagnosed with diabetes and nearly 1 million (11.1%) Ohio adults have been diagnosed with diabetes.



Aarica Hanes, LPN, OHHS and Rachel Hannahs, RN, OHHS, will be the instructors. They are trained in the Diabetes Empowerment Education Program (DEEP). Aarica has also completed certification to be a Diabetes Paraprofessional Level 2. A Diabetes Paraprofessional works with patients to develop a plan to stay healthy and provide the tools and ongoing support to make that plan a regular part of a patient’s life.



"I have a child with diabetes, so I know firsthand how overwhelming a diagnosis of diabetes can seem. Education and support are essential to be able to manage diabetes," said Hanes. "This class will provide participants with the knowledge and skills they need for them to modify their behavior and to be able to successfully self-manage their diabetes."



The DEEP program ensures that individuals with diabetes and pre-diabetes can acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to reduce complications resulting from diabetes such as kidney failure, amputation, vison loss, heart failure and stroke. DEEP provides a supportive environment where participants work together in a small group to learn about healthy management tools and lifestyle choices.



"We are excited to offer diabetes education," said Carol Davolio, RN, Director of Clinical Services, Ohio Hills Health Services. "At Ohio Hills Health Services we have recognized diabetes to be a real problem for our patients with potentially harmful consequences. It is important for us to provide our patients and community members the tools to prevent the negative outcomes from diabetes and to live a healthier lifestyle."



Everyone is welcome to attend this six-week class which will be held at Ohio Hills Health Services, 101 East Main Street, Barnesville, Ohio in the main lobby. Participants do not need to be a patient of Ohio Hills Health Services. Family members are welcome to attend as their knowledge and support can make a difference for a family member who has diabetes. Please call 740- 239-6447 to register for this class or ask to speak with Aarica Hanes if you need additional information.