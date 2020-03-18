I love spring. So many beautiful things arrive: new life, flowers, sunshine, and summer just right around the corner. However, as beautiful as it is, there can be terrible weather. Rain is a frequent thing in the spring. As weather changes from cool winter temperatures to spring humidity it is very hard for weather to stay consistent. Snow can very quickly change to sleet or rain. There tends to be a lot of flooding. If there is flooding, it is best advised to avoid areas affected so there is no threat of hydroplaning. Another serious threat is thunderstorms and lightning. If either is on the radar it is best to stay inside, and if it is extremely bad, it is better to seek shelter. It is important never to proceed in any activities outside if it starts to thunder and lightning. If the power goes out, a backup plan should be in place. A good thing to have is a bag of items that is needed if you have no electricity or at least to know where important items are. Lastly, severe tornadoes that can cause mass destruction. If a tornado is to occur it is best not to worry about anything unimportant. Items can be replaced, but people cannot be. Always seek shelter in a cellar or basement and stay away from windows. I love spring a lot, so I try not to worry about these too much; however, it is better to be prepared. Happy springtime!