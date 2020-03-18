The Barnesville Memorial Library recently added new items to its shelves:



Memorials — Whole Farm Management From START-UP To Sustainability, in memory of Herman Kahrig given by Linda Reischman and Family and Esther Riley and Family; The Field Guide To John Deere Tractors 1892-1991 by Don MacMillan. / Big Tractors by Amy Hayes, in memory of Herman Kahrig given by Dennis Hickenbottom and Family, Diane and Bob McFadden, Douglas and Jennifer McFadden and Katherine Corbett. Ohio: A Photographic Journey by Laura Watilo Blake, in memory of Bob, Curtis and Helen Elder given by Paula Elder Rowlands; donation made in memory of Max Plumly given by Richard Thomas.



Fiction — Forever Hidden by Tracie Peterson, inspirational; No Fixed Line by Dana Stabenow. mystery; Heart Of Black Ice by Terry Goodkind, fantasy; The Vanishing by Jayne Ann Krentz; The Siberian Dilemma by Martin Cruz Smith; The Last Girl Standing by Lisa Jackson; The Warsaw Protocol by Steve Berry; Grace Is Gone by Emily Elgar; The Attempted Murder Of Teddy Roosevelt by Burt Solomon; The Arrangement by Robyn Harding; Collateral Damage by Lynette Eason, inspirational; The Ghost Riders by James Griffin, large print western; The Darkest King by Gena Showalter, fantasy; Coconut Layer Cake Murder by Joanne Fluke, mystery; Lost Hills by Lee Goldberg; Journey Of The Pharaohs by Clive Cussler; The Peppermint Tea Chronicles by Alexander McCall Smith; Chasing Cassandra by Lisa Kleypas; Country Strong by Linda Lael Miller; The Dark Corners Of The Night by Meg Gardiner; Saint X by Alexis Schaitkin; After The Flood by Kassandra Montag.



Non-Fiction — Does The Bible Tell Me So by Margaret Nutting Ralph; All Secure: A Special Operations Soldier’s Fight To Survive On The Battlefield And The Homefront by Tom Satterly; The Price We Pay: What Broke American Health Care –And How To Fix It by Marty Makary; The League: How Five Rivals Created The NFL And Launched A Sports Empire by John Eisenberg; 150 Best Toaster Oven Recipes by Linda Stephen; Love & Life by Laura Schlessinger; McGraw-Hill Education SAT Elite 2020 by Chiristopher Black; You Are Worth It: Building A Life Worth Fighting For by Kyle Carpenter; Open Book by Jessica Simpson; Food Fix: How To Save Our Health, Our Economy, Our Communities, And Our Planet-One Bite At A Time by Mark Hyman; The Splendid And The Vile: A Saga Of Churchill, Family, And Defiance During The Blitz by Erik Larson; A Song For You: My Life With Whitney Houston by Robyn Crawford; Parenting Children With Diabetes by Eliot Lebow; The Self-Sufficient Life And How To Live It by John Seymour; America’s Test Kitchen: How To Braise Everything.



Book on CDs — Journey Of The Pharaohs by Clive Cussler.



DVDs — Knives Out; Dark Waters; Playmobil: the movie Frozen II; Charlie’s Angels; Spies In Disguise; Uncut Gems; Bombshell; Ana.