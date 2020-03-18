The Pirates have had a pretty miserable Spring Training. They lost seven of eight to start the year (they tied in the game they didn’t lose), lost to the Orioles of all teams twice in that span, and have only managed to win three games this entire spring. One play in a loss versus the Toronto Blue Jays has encapsulated the Pirates’ preseason so far. In the seventh inning, Oneil Cruz (yeah, I’ve never heard of him either) hit a shot off the wall that would’ve gone over if it wasn’t for some tough wind. With runners on first and second, a double off the wall in center usually means we’re scoring two, at the very least, one run. But it’s not so easy for the Pittsburgh Pirates. The leading runner, Kevin Kramer, fell rounding third leading to him being thrown out at the plate. To top that off, Jason Martin was right behind him and tried to run back to third, only to get tagged out by the catcher, resulting in an inning-ending double play. There’s really not a whole lot that needs to be said after that.