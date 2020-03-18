This month I will be giving golf tips for getting back into the season.



Record your golf swing and practice analyzing it to fit your ideal swing. The season just started; therefore, your swing will be rough. Make sure to see the flaws.



Practice your short game more than your long game. Whenever a golfer doesn’t practice in the winter, the first thing that goes is the short game.



FInd a work out and stretching plan to work on strength and flexibility, especially now when the weather isn’t great.



Hit 100 yard shots with a very smooth controlled swing. Doing this will help your timing and swing quality dramatically.



Make a practice schedule. Anybody who says practice makes perfect is lying. Perfect practice makes perfect, and only with perfect practice will you drop scores and increase consistency