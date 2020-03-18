Beginning March 2020 Dr. Lauren Wooten will be seeing patients four days a week at the Barnesville Family Health Center and one day a week at the Freeport Family Health Center. Dr. Wooten is Board Certified in Family Medicine and has been with Ohio Hills Health Services since 2016.



"Dr. Wooten has been a tremendous asset for Ohio Hills Health Services. She has been willing to practice wherever the need is the greatest," said Jeff Britton, CEO, OHHS. "We are extremely pleased to have her in Barnesville and she will be a welcome addition to the Barnesville Family Health Center. We are actively recruiting another practitioner to assist at the Freeport Family Health Center."



Dr. Wooten studied at the University of Sint Eustatius School of Medicine, Saint Michael, Barbados and she completed her residency at Summa Health System – Barberton Campus, Barberton, Ohio. She is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the Ohio Academy of Family Physicians.



"I am committed to providing care that is respectful of my patients and takes into consideration their preferences and healthcare needs," said Dr. Wooten. "It is important for patients to be actively involved in their healthcare. I am looking forward to expanding my role and seeing patients in both Barnesville and Freeport."



To schedule an appointment with Dr. Wooten at the Barnesville Family Health Center or at the Freeport Family Health Center, call 740-239-OHHS.