Special awards were presented to members of the Barnesville High School girls basketball team recently. Those receiving the awards include, Jaxon Meade for Breanna Meade, Best Teammate; Rylee Stephens, Leading scorer, MVP, District 12 1st team, East District 3rd team; Anna Yater, Leading Rebounder; Regan Hanlon, Best Defensive Player, District 12 Honorable Mention; Kenzie Kaplet, Best Free Throw Percentage; Alyssa Carter, Most Improved; Grace Detling, Hustle award.