WHEELING, W.Va. — The Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley (CFOV) and its affiliate, GIVE Belmont County, recently announced grant awards totaling $41,260 to organizations supporting projects in Belmont County.



The affiliate’s grantmaking program, the Belmont County Enrichment Fund, features an annual competitive grant opportunity for organizations in and serving Belmont County.



The group, once known as the Smith-Goshen Rice Enrichment Fund, was created in 2013 by a group of landowners and Rice Energy in Belmont County, Ohio to give back to the community. The name change came as a result of the committee’s desire to better communicate the intention and the desire to truly enrich the areas they call home.



"The thoughtful grantmaking being done through our affiliate, GIVE Belmont County, demonstrates their dedication to improving the quality of life in their communities. While the projects are diverse, this year’s grants support programs and places making a difference," shared Susie Nelson, executive director of CFOV.



Grants were awarded to the following organizations:



Belco Works/Employment Works - Greenhouse Project, $2,000



Faith in Action Caregivers Belmont County - Volunteer Program, $2,500



First Christian Church, Barnesville - 5 Loaves Food Ministry, $1,500



Gabriel Project of West Virginia - Safe Nests for Belmont Babies, $2,000



NAMI Greater Wheeling, Inc. - Suicide Prevention & Support Program, $2,660



Ohio Hills Health Service, Barnesville - Support for oral health services, $10,000



The Underground Railroad Museum, Flushing - Support for roof repair/maintenance, $5,000



Tri-County Help Center, Inc. - Security, Safety and Sanitation at agency shelters, $3,100



Wheeling Health Right - Healthcare for Belmont County residents, $2,500



Young Life -Belmont County Peer Group Initiative, $10,000



To learn more about GIVE Belmont County and grants available through Belmont County Enrichment Fund, please call CFOV at 304-242-3144 or visit www.cfov.org.