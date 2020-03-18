Three words come to mind when the thought of this dazzling restaurant crosses my mind: perfection, excitement, and satisfaction. You see, Panera Bread is no ordinary restaurant. Panera Bread is a thing of dreams. You couldn’t possibly fathom anything being this delectable and mouthwateringly delightful. However, here I sit, within the confines of my home, enlightening you with such awe-inspiring information. It appears as though the only logical thing to do would be to head over to Panera Bread right this instant. There’s no time to waste. Your time is now. As said in Martin Luther King, Junior’s, "I Have A Dream" speech, "Free at last! Free at last! Thank God almighty, we are free at last!" In other words, the feeling of being set free is the product of eating at Panera Bread. I rate Panera Bread five out of five shamrocks.