Proceeds from a watercolor painting class conducted in Ashland last month, where participants painted images of koala bears, have been sent to wildfire-ravaged Australia to use to help restore the habitat for the iconic koala bear.



While not officially on the endangered species list, the koala’s existence has been threatened for years "by the ravages of habitat destruction, disease, drought and bushfires, and from humans who allow their dogs to attack, their cars to speed and kill them on roads, and unfortunately, public apathy," according to Barry Scott, one of the organizers of the Australia Koala Foundation (www.savethekoala.com).



Keelie Wurster, owner of the Tim Can Chandelier, 1258 Franklin Ave., Ashland, and Pat Edwards, a retired area high school teacher and coach who now teaches watercolor classes, heard of the plight of the koala and decided to donate all proceeds from a koala painting class Edwards taught at the Tin Can Chandelier, to the Koala Foundation.



"Koalas were threatened even before the wildfires that devastated Australia last month," Edwards said. "Estimates have been made that 5,000 koalas died in the wildfires just in New South Wales, Australia’s most populous province in the southeastern corner of the continent."



The International Fund for Animal Welfare is seeking an emergency endangered species classification for the koala.



"Our guess is that we have lost two out of every three koalas here," said Dr. Stephen Phillips, a research scientist. "It is imperative that remaining populations and habitat are protected."



Edwards has been teaching watercolor classes at the Tin Can Chandelier for the past three years. Each class is a two-hour session that usually features a seasonal subject. All materials are provided.



"All you have to do is come in and start painting once the class begins," Edwards said. "Participants don’t really need to have any previous painting/watercolor experience in this step-by-step, instructor-led class. Usually we have six to eight people in the classes, and all can finish a project in the two-hour class time."



For more information or to sign up for a future class, click the "workshop" tab at http://tincanartstudio.com/, or call 419-207-9849.