I believe it is a mistake to have Jane Fonda speak at any May 4 ceremony. Unlike Kahler and Grace, the former students who are scheduled to speak, Fonda has no relevance today and can only cast a shadow over the ceremonies.



I was a faculty member on campus May 4, 1970. We do not want to look back to the fears and tragedy of that day. Rather, we need to look to Kent State University's future with it's excellent faculty, programs and facilities.



We will never forget those days in May or the students slain or wounded. The focus now, however, must be on the fact that students like Kahler, Grace and the university itself not only survived but continue to be successful.



These former students seem not to dwell in the past and neither should our university.



Patrick Boyden, emeritus professor, Kent