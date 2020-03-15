Sunday

Mar 15, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Weather

Sunday: A few morning clouds, followed by sunny skies the rest of the day. High of 37, low of 31.

Monday: Clouds and sunshine. High of 48, low of 43.

Health screening

Southeastern Med Auxiliary will host a health screening, on March 21, beginning at 7 a.m., at the Lab Draw Station. Registration is required. Call 740-439-8153 to schedule an appointment.

Meeting change!

The Cambridge City School Board of Education will conduct the March board meeting on Monday, March 16, at 6:30 p.m., at the Garfield Administrative Center, located at 518 S. 8th St.

Landlord Association

The Landlord Association will meet on Monday, March 16, at 7 p.m., at Denny’s Restaurant. Social hour begins at 6 p.m.

Cancelled!

The Guernsey Association of Churches has cancelled the following services because of the health crisis; Wednesday Lenten Lunch series, Sunday evening Lenten church services and Good Friday services.

Spread the news!

Have an event or public meeting coming up? Email the information to smathews@daily-jeff.com to get the word out to the community.

CDC information

For up to date and accurate information, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or www.coronavirus.ohio.gov will also provide information and updates for residents. Call 833-427-5634 with questions.

Cancellations

If you have an event cancellation, email us at newsroom@daily-jeff.com.

 

Thought of the day

They shall dwell in their place, and shall be moved no more.

1 Chron. 17:9