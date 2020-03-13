MILLERSBURG — Opportunities for children and adults at the Holmes County Public Library include:



• Growing Readers Storytime at the Central Library – Wednesdays at 11 a.m. through April 29 and Thursdays at 11 a.m. through April 30. Ages 2-5 with parents or caretakers invited for stories and more. For more information, call the Children’s Department at 330-674-5972, Ext. 211.



• S.T.E.A.M Week at the Central Library – March 23-28. Ages 4 and up; stop by the Children’s Department during this special week and explore a different S.T.E.A.M activity each day. Visit the website or Facebook page, stop by the Children’s Department or call 330-674-5972, Ext. 211 for more details.



• Book Discussions March 31 at the Central Library — New members welcome. Book copies are limited; and available for check-out at the Help Desk. Call 330-674-5972 for more information. Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m. we will be discussing "Dominicana" by Angie Cruz. Tuesday at 6 p.m. we will be discussing "The Five: The Untold Lives of the Women Killed by Jack the Ripper" by Hallie Rubenhold.



WOOSTER — Opportunities at the Wayne County Public Library include:



• Every Saturday, Paws to Read, 10-11 a.m., Main Library Children’s Dept., 220 W. Liberty St., Wooster. Your stories make their tails wag. Children are invited to stop in on Saturdays and read to our four-legged friends from Caring Therapy Canines. Some dogs and their owners may stay until noon. Information: 330-262-0916, wcpl.info/events



• March 20: Banks, Borrowing and the SBA: Your Guide to Growing Your Business, 1-3 p.m., Main Library, 220 W. Liberty St., Wooster. Brought to you by the SBA Cleveland District Office. In Conference Room East. To register, call 330-262-0916 or visit WCPL.INFO.



• Wednesday Afternoons: Computer and Device Training, on the 2nd floor, East Liberty Alcove, Main Library, 220 W. Liberty St., Wooster. Get one-on-one computer training. We can help with ebooks, apps, email accounts, basic MS Office software, social media, and more! To register, stop by or call 330-262-0916 or visit WCPL.INFO to reserve a session. Information: 330-262-0916, wcpl.info/events.



• Wednesday Mornings: Resume, Job Search, and Mock Interviews | Working for You; On the 2nd floor, East Liberty Alcove, Main Library, 220 W. Liberty St., Wooster. Need to update your resume or would like some practice doing mock interviews? Perhaps you would just like some help in your job search. Your professional resume will be saved to a flash drive and printed on quality paper at no charge. To register, stop by or call 330-262-0916 or visit WCPL.INFO to reserve a session.