An autopsy has been performed on a 19-year-old northern Guernsey County man found dead in his bed Tuesday morning at a Johnson Run Road residence and authorities are awaiting the final results to determine a cause of death.



Guernsey County Coroner Dr. Sandra Schubert reported no injuries or signs of foul play were found during the examination conducted at the Licking County Coroner’s Office yesterday. The coroner’s office was unable to determine a probable cause of death.



Dr. Schubert said she ordered the autopsy because there was no obvious explanation for his death.



The final results of the autopsy will not be available for approximately eight to 10 weeks.



According to reports at the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and emergency responders from Tri-County Emergency Medical Service in Newcomerstown and the Liberty Community Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the home at 8:23 a.m. after a caller reported the 19-year-old victim was unresponsive.



The caller reported she was unable to find a pulse. Deputies arriving at the home were also unable to locate a pulse.



Medical personnel from Tri-County EMS reportedly pronounced the victim dead and Dr. Schubert was notified.



Family members told deputies they last spoke to the male at 5 p.m. Monday when he went to bed. A relative said he was very groggy when he went to bed and it was unlike him to be "nodding off" during dinner.



The family reported a recent change in the victim’s medication.



No other details were available as of press time.



The death remains an activate investigation by the Guernsey County coroner’s office and sheriff’s office pending the autopsy results.