100 YEARS AGO (1920)



— Two Alliance men — Nunzio Coco and Henry Bettis — were among 92 paroled prisoners from the Ohio State Penitentiary, each having served a three-year sentence. Coco, 22, had been charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of his 17-year-old wife, the former Christina Perry, near the Pennsylvania depot when he found that she had traveled with another man. Bettis, 41, had been charged with burglary after robbing a South Liberty home of money and clothes. It was the second term Bettis had served in the state pen, the previous being on a charge of sodomy six years prior.



— Dr. Samuel Lutz, a former practicing veterinarian in Alliance, died at the age of 70 at his home in East Canton. Born in Indiana, Pennsylvania, Dr. Lutz lived in Alliance for 20 years with his first wife, the former Carolina Coy. After her death, he married Mrs. William Miller, of East Canton, and had resided there for 15 years prior to his death. A Civil War veteran, he was reported to have taken part in the famous march from Atlanta to the sea.



75 YEARS AGO (1945)



— Doris Jean Ward, a graduate of Sebring McKinley High and the Salem City School of Nursing, was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army Nurses’ Corps.



— Seymour H. Shreve, 52, an engineer for the Pennsylvania Railroad for 20 years and resident of the 400 block of West Cambridge Street, died from a heart attack while working in the Canton yards. A native of Reidsville, North Carolina, Shreve had lived in Alliance for 30 years. He was a veteran of World War I, serving as a member of Company A, 15th Machine Gun Battalion and saw action in the battles of the Argonne and Saint-Mihiel.



50 YEARS AGO (1970)



— It was estimated that the last total solar eclipse of the century visible in the United States would be about 85% visible in the Alliance area, weather permitting, on March 7. A group of Mount Union students, under the direction of James Rodman, Ph.D., were planning to go to Back Bay, Virginia, where it was to be completely visible, in order to photograph the phenomenon. The Mount Union students included Willowick’s Mike McCarthy and Alliance’s Jerry Kuceyeski and Daun Yeagley as well as Mount Union graduate John Barrick, a graduate student at Toledo who was also from Alliance. Rodman, physics and astronomy department chairman, helped plan the trip but was not traveling with the group.



— Serena Varkonda, a sixth-grader, correctly spelled "cafeteria" and "desirable" to win the Maple Ridge spelling bee.