Address: 60790 Southgate Road, Cambridge, OH 43725



Telephone: 740-435-4600



Website: www.amg-v.com



Years in business: AMG Vanadium was founded in Cambridge in 1952 and has been in operation since that time.



Number of employees: 160



Services offered: AMG Vanadium (AMG V) is the environmental leader in spent catalyst recycling and metal reclamation services for the global refining industry. Reclaimed metals are used to produce a low-carbon footprint ferrovanadium and ferronickel-molybdenum alloy used in high strength steel and stainless-steel applications.



Give us a brief rundown of your accomplishments over the last 10 years. Since 2010, AMG has made significant investments in the Cambridge site, largely on environmental equipment and improvements. Major highlights include the construction of a second raw material storage building in 2010, a new roaster in 2012, and a third raw material storage building in 2019.



AMG’s manufacturing process that recycles spent catalyst generates approximately 80% less CO2 than ferrovanadium produced from traditional vanadium mining operations, thereby reducing the global CO2 footprint through its recycling efforts.



AMG Vanadium has greatly expanded its supply chain during the past decade, with the addition of new spent catalyst refinery partners, residue and gasification ash suppliers, and ferrovanadium and ferronickel molybdenum customers. Additionally, AMG V has found sales outlets for the by-products of its manufacturing process, enabling a conversion to sellable product ratio of over 99%.



In June 2019, AMG V announced a $300 million investment in an expansion facility in nearby Zanesville, which will essentially double its spent catalyst recycling and ferrovanadium production capacity.



As AMG V’s business has grown and expanded over the past ten years, the company has continued to offer excellent career and job opportunities for hundreds of people.



Committed to improving the quality of life in our region, AMG has been steadfast in its efforts to give back to Guernsey County and the surrounding communities through donations of time and resources. Specifically, AMG V has developed a strong outreach program to local school districts, colleges and universities, and they continue to invest in STEM related educational programs to advance those opportunities for people in our region.



Grab a crystal ball ... Where do you see yourself in the year 2030? As a publicly traded company, AMG is not at liberty to make forward-looking statements and commitments; however, rest assured that the company will strive to maintain its position as the industry benchmark for spent catalyst recycling and metal reclamation services for the global refining industry.