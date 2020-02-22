The problem that the Boy Scouts of America have had with pedophiles among their adult leaders has now reached a crisis point. One law firm represents hundreds of victims and other firms represent individuals and smaller groups suing the Boy Scouts.



The national group has filed for bankruptcy in an attempt to salvage some of its multi-million assets. Perhaps it would have been better served to have spent some of its capital doing background checks on volunteers.



A number of years ago when I asked the local Boy Scouts why they didn’t do background checks per State of Ohio law they told me they do their own background checks, but were planning to use the state program "in the next few years." It appears that will be too late for some victims.



Ever wondered why individuals, even volunteers, who work with children need fingerprinted? After all, we say, the schools only hire good people; and churches and civic groups are made up of good people who want to improve the community. Unfortunately, teachers and volunteers are people, too. Some are outstanding individuals, but some are flawed in ways that don’t show; those flaws lead them to be inappropriate, even harmful, in their interactions with children.



The Ohio legislature has enacted laws to protect children. The fingerprint law cannot guarantee the safety of all children, but it enables groups working with children to identify those individuals who have previously harmed children or acted in a way that has the potential for harm. Fingerprinting is not an intrusion; it is a safeguard.



The current background check/fingerprinting law was initially passed in 2001. The law was most recently amended in September 2011.



Section 121.401 of the Ohio Revised Code (ORC) titled Adoption of recommended best practices when volunteers have unsupervised access to children, states, in part, that people who "apply to serve as a volunteer in a position in which the person will have unsupervised access to a child on a regular basis" (subsection B1) and "All volunteers who are in a position in which the person will have unsupervised access to a child on a regular basis and who the organization or entity has not previously subjected to a criminal records check performed by the bureau of criminal identification and investigation" (subsection B2) are to be fingerprinted.



The ORC also has provision for educational programs regarding working with children. ORC 121.402, titled Educational program for volunteers having unsupervised access to children, provides information for parents and guardians of children regarding child safety when in the care of others (section A1).



This section of the ORC also covers the release of information to organizations regarding the best methods of screening and supervising their volunteers, how to obtain a criminal records check of a volunteer, and how to deal with the confidentiality issues surrounding criminal records checks, and record keeping regarding the reports (section A2)



Other sections of 121.402 address volunteers being informed of the criminal records check and about appropriate behavior to minors; addresses giving children advice on personal safety and information; and on what action to take if someone interacts with a child inappropriately.



Some groups say there is no need for background checks because there are always two adults with the children, so no adult is ever alone and "unsupervised." What if a child becomes ill and one adult is alone in the bathroom with them?



Child safety is a necessity. Fingerprinting/background checks is not an intrusion.



— Mrs. Theil is a child advocate in Wayne and Holmes Counties. She can be contacted at BeverlyVT@aol.com.