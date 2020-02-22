Higher education administrators are predominately liberal across the board. Samuel J. Abrams, professor of politics at Sarah Lawrence College, discovered that liberal administrators outnumber their conservative counterparts by a 12-to-one ratio. Conservatives frequently argue that residence life offices, one of the many arms of the administrative Leviathan, often push a liberal agenda. This is true, and I speak from experience. I was a resident assistant (RA) for one year. I left the position because I was not an RA as much as I was an adult babysitter and the subject of a reeducation camp.



I graduated from Ashland University in 2018. Ashland County has gone red for every presidential election since 1968, Mike Pence visited Ashland University during the 2016 presidential campaign, and over half the population of the county is married. Ashland University is also home to the Ashbrook Center, an institute established by President Reagan in 1983 with the purpose of teaching America’s Founding principles. Ashland County and the university are dominantly conservative communities in terms of voting patterns, lifestyle, and thought, at least it appears that way on paper.



I started my role as an RA in August of 2015. According to Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt, co-authors of The Coddling of the American Mind, the "snowflake" and safe-space culture arrived on college campuses between 2013 and 2017. The entire residence life staff, not just new RAs, moved on campus early for one week of training that well-reflected this culture. The Monday through Friday training sessions consisted of basic safety and administrative responsibilities, such as monthly staff meetings, office hours, and duty logs, but the week also included lessons on microaggressions, the LGBT movement, and conflict mediation.



Another training session consisted of a two-hour seminar on the gender unicorn and a one-hour seminar on how to avoid gender specific words. We learned microaggressions are defined as "comments or actions that subtly and often unconsciously or unintentionally express a prejudiced attitude toward a member of a marginalized group." For example, "fireman" was replaced with "firefighter," and we were taught that the word "freshmen" indicates a time when only men went to college and therefore may offend women. We were told to refer to freshmen as "first-year students" and to correct our fellow peers if we heard them use the word "freshmen."



I was alarmed to learn the administration had the authority to restrict speech and issue punishments accordingly if RAs were noncompliant with this rule. The free exchange of ideas is the lifeblood of the university. Bias response teams, thought police, and free speech zones promote a one-sided agenda and reject foreign thoughts and ideas, ironically, in the name of equality.



We were also taught how to settle a dispute between two roommates. One demonstration included one of us acting as the RA and two others acting as roommates. We were asked to sit in a circle because "standing while residents sit implies the RA overpowers them." Once we sat down, the RA mediated a civil conversation between the two roommates like a parent would with two young toddlers, despite the ample warnings against the damage of "helicopter parenting."



Although I was expected to spend my free time in my room in case residents needed assistance, I refused to "helicopter parent" my peers, which meant my residents had the opportunity to solve their own problems. If students are not even encouraged to solve disputes over noise levels on their own, one wonders how they will be able to deal with the real challenges and responsibilities of college life. Overcoming various trials and learning how to make difficult decisions allows students to cultivate and rely on their own judgment as well as increase their self-confidence, thus preparing them for post-graduate life.



Looking back as a proud, yet concerned, alumnus, I am disappointed that Ashland’s faculty members have done little to combat overtly biased ideologies that the administration clearly supports, at least in the area of residential life. Residence life offices are responsible for the physical safety of the institution’s residents and dormitories. They are not responsible for advancing a political agenda, restricting speech, or acting as the nanny state.



Nathaniel Urban is a 2018 graduate of the Ashbrook Scholar Program at Ashland University. He lives in Alexandria, Virginia.