The use of flowers to express feelings or send messages became popular in the Victorian era. This method of sending a message was termed floriography, which means the language of flowers.



Communicating through flowers was so popular among the Victorian elite that in the early 1800s flower dictionaries were published to help those who received flowers decipher the message in the bouquet.



Although many different dictionaries were published with different meanings for the same flowers one particular flower was consistently listed with the same meaning, the red rose. The red rose continues today as it did back then, as a symbol of love and romance.



Even though floriography lost popularity after World War I, flowers are still used today to send a message such as I love you, get well or sympathy.



For those looking to send a message this Valentine’s Day, Teresa Addy, owner of Teresa’s Florist & Gifts, LLC, shares some insight into flowers that are popular and what they mean.



According to Addy, the most popular flower for Valentine’s Day is the rose.



For those looking to send a message with roses, red roses mean love, while yellow roses mean friendship and pink roses signify a new love or romance. White roses symbolize purity which is why they are commonly used in bridal bouquets.



Here’s a list of other popular flowers:



• Lily — white lilies are also a symbol or purity.



• Carnations — less expensive but longer lasting than roses can also be used to send a message such as, according to Addy, white carnations say sweet, lovely, innocent and can signify a pure love or faithfulness; pink carnations symbolize a mother’s love and make a nice gift for mom; yellow carnations, receiver beware, these flowers mean a romantic rejection; purple carnations are for fun — they mean changeable and whimsical.



• Orchids — have lost popularity due to the expense, according to Addy, and mean I will always love you.



• Red mums — signify love and a wonderful friendship while alstroemerias mean friendship.



For those looking to renew a relationship or a fresh start then tulips or daffodils are the flowers to send, Addy said. Hyacinths are a flirty flower as they mean sport and play and hydrangeas are the way to go for those who want to say a heart felt thank you or show gratitude.



For other flower varieties, red is the color to show joy, passion, or love, while pink is the color for new love, romance or a maternal love. Yellow flowers work for sending a message of joy, friendship or get well wishes and purple means success and admiration. Blue is for trust and loyalty and orange is for happiness and joy.



While any type of flowers can be mixed together, according to Addy, roses and carnations mix well together.



Anyone wanting to propose on Valentine’s Day with flowers, Addy suggests a mix of flowers such as red roses, orchids, hydrangeas or lilies.



If someone is looking to surprise someone they have been with for a long time, Addy suggests going with what the individual likes.



For those who who need to say "Oops, I’m sorry," Addy suggests the doghouse bouquet, which for most men, is typically a bouquet of red roses. She also notes that tulips or daffodils also work since they mean a fresh start.



Hyacinths are for those looking for first-date flowers. Addy says they are playful and flirty. And, if someone is looking to surprise a friend with flowers, Addy suggests sending alstroemeria, a sign of friendship.



It’s not a common practice, but for women who like to get flowers for the men in their life, Addy suggests bigger, hardier flowers such as the sunflower or delphiniums.



Addy noted that when a woman does buys flowers for a man they tend to opt for a plant over fresh cut flowers.



Other options beyond the bouquets include blooming houseplants or bulb gardens that can be planted outside later on.



Addy said for her business, a dozen red roses is the most popular choice for Valentine’s Day, followed by a mixed arrangement.



According to Addy, "nothing expresses love like a red rose on Valentine’s Day."



Did you know?







In Feb. 2018, the value of imports of all bouquet cut flowers was $158.5 million and the value of imports of fresh cut roses and buds was $92.7 million.



In the United States in 2016, there were 13,188 flower shops.





















































