On Friday, Jan. 24, the Barnesville Progressive Home Helpers had its first meeting of the year at the Main Street United Methodist Church. Marah Bethel called the meeting to order, and pledges were led by Zach Mazgaj. Jenna Duvall led roll call and read the secretary's report. Olivia Phillips read the treasurer’s report and Ryland Wehr read the news reporter’s report.



In old business, club members were reminded to order 2020 project books as soon as possible. Ohio Achievement Records, officer books, camp counselor application forms, and livestock books were collected to be turned in to the Extension Office. An announcement was made that the minimum and maximum weights for feeder calves, market lambs, market sheep, market goats, and fat steers where all revised for the 2020 4-H year.



In new business, it was announced that the quarterly newsletter will be coming out next week for 4-H members. A discussion was held about the club doing a community service project in conjunction with the Belmont County Ambassadors and Junior Fair Board. The project will be to create benches for the fairgrounds made out of recycled plastic lids. Members were asked to save the lids off of plastic bottles for this project. Re-enrollment and enrollment forms for the 2020 year were completed at the meeting. The club also held election of officers for the 2020 4-H year. Jenna Duvall was elected president; Olivia Phillips was elected vice president; Ronnie Duvall was elected secretary; Marah Bethel was elected treasurer; and Ryland Wehr was elected news reporter. Members enjoyed refreshments at the conclusion of the meeting.



The next meeting of the Barnesville Progressive Home Helpers will be Feb. 8 at the Main Street United Methodist Church.