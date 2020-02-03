WOOSTER — Corey is 23. He has long eyelashes and a messy brown mane. His first career was a jumping horse. Corey’s days were identical, with countless people over the years mounting him and directing him to jump. Corey learned not to think, not to feel, not to get attached.



Tyler (name changed to protect anonymity) is 16, and he didn’t have a very nice childhood, according to Olga Starr, director of the Mohican Young Star Academy near Loudonville, where Tyler was sent several months ago.



According to Starr, Tyler never knew his dad, and his mom had a bad habit of hooking up with drug-abusing guys who were beating up on Tyler and his siblings. She married one of those guys, when Tyler was 8 years old. A month later, the new stepdad raped him.



The next day "dad" returned home and told Tyler to come with him. He took Tyler shopping, as if buying a boy a gift could make up for what happened. He told Tyler "I thought you’d be over it by now," Tyler recollected. "But how do you get over a rape?"



Tyler was pulled from his home and for a few years bounced from one facility to another. His brokenness was showing everywhere he went. At age 15 he landed at Mohican Young Star Academy, where, with proper structure, good mental health support and clear goals he started making progress … until he stopped. Something would always go wrong: a bad day, a negative remark, an unnecessary advice from a peer – and Tyler would blow up, breaking tables, throwing punches, spitting and cursing at staff while thrashing in a hold.



"No matter how much we were putting into Tyler, his trauma would take over and beat us every time," Starr said. "The idea of trying equine therapy came to us when another teenage boy with severe trauma arrived at Mohican telling us how much he missed his horse. He had done equine therapy at his previous placement, and we decided to find a way to bring this opportunity to our youth."



Carla Plegge started working with horses back in 1995 when she and her husband were house-parents at the Christian Children's Home of Ohio (CCHO), working with kids like Tyler. The Plegges brought in a couple of horses for youth to play with. Over the following 20-plus years two horses became 12, Plegge brought in two more therapists, and One Heart Stables, a therapeutic riding center, has become a staple at CCHO in Wooster.



"Our horses see about 60 clients per week," Plegge said, "two to three sessions a day, but then the horse takes a break. They need a day off as much as humans."



According to Plegge, horses have an exceptional ability to feel what the client is feeling based on how tense people are and how their bodies move and how their voices sound. When you are stressed, the horse starts to get nervous too. Being around a horse is like having a giant barometer of your emotions right in front of you.



"Corey helps me maintain self-control," Tyler said.



When Corey met Tyler, neither one of them was ready to trust and connect. "Corey looked down, then looked up. Then he came to me," said Tyler with a smile. "He picked me."



"Corey would follow Tyler around the arena," said Melissa McMullen, Tyler’s equine therapist. "You see, in his past life Corey never had to think for himself. He only did what he was told. And in a relationship, one must have choices and be able to express their opinion. Tyler helped Corey learn that. And Corey helped Tyler build confidence and self-esteem."



"I was looking at Tyler leading the horse out of the barn for a ride, and it struck me how in sync their movements were. Our troubled boy made a friend, and I couldn’t be more proud," Starr said. "Tyler has made incredible progress ever since his sessions with Corey started. He has not had a fight or a breakdown in almost two months."



When Tyler found out that his 16-week equine therapy course was nearing the end, he set his foot down and refused to attend the last few sessions.



"I don’t want Corey to feel abandoned when I stop coming," he explained with the logic only someone who had been abandoned himself would understand. "He may be seeing other boys, I don’t know; but I don’t want him to miss me."



One day Tyler will understand that it’s not about the goodbye. It’s about the memories of the friendship and the emotional footprints the relationship leaves in our hearts. In Tyler’s case, it’s giant hoof prints.