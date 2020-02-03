For Beth Carter, a typical day on the job involves her performing the same tasks daily, but at the same time finding every day to be quite different. Some of the tasks Carter performs routinely include checking books in/out, sorting and re-shelving materials. Carter also helps patrons find information in books and online.



Carter is a circulation clerk at the downtown Cambridge branch of the Guernsey County District Public Library.



According to Carter, a circulation clerk works at the circulation desk in a library and is normally the first point of contact a patron has.



"We provide a combination of customer service and clerical functions which include checking books, magazines and other library materials in and out, sorting and re-shelving library items, inputting data into various types of programs and assisting patrons in person and over the phone," Carter said. "We provide assistance to patrons on the computers, from helping them learn to print a document they have typed to assisting them in printing a photo from their cellphone."



Additionally, circulation clerks at the local library facilitate a Read and Play program for children ages 2-5, every Monday.



According to Carter, that one hour during the Read and Play is extremely promising and uplifting for her.



"Helping the children acquire new skills from interaction with each other to reading a book to working on a craft to take home is rewarding and the faces of the little ones are precious," Carter said.



One of the things Carter finds most interesting about her job is having the ability to help library patrons find their family history or the history of places in Cambridge.



"Want to find out about the coal mines, early schools of Guernsey County or just your family history, stop by the library and check out the Finley Room on the second floor," Carter said.



According to Carter, one of the most challenging aspects of her job is occasionally a patron may need some information and have no idea where to begin to look for their information.



Carter said they try to find the person or agency for the patrons to contact, print out some information or give them directions to the appropriate place they are looking for.



When it comes to skills needed to be an circulation clerk, Carter lists people skills as a must.



"Maintaining a smile, listening to your patron and keeping your composure while 10 different things are going on around you is not easy, but it is essential. This is a people-oriented place — all ages, education levels, every walk of life and everyone deserves to be treated with respect, patience and courtesy," Carter said. "Other skills needed: Desire to be committed to lifelong learning, attention to detail, organizational and artistic skills are extremely helpful. Libraries are no longer just a print-oriented world, computer skills are a must."



According to Carter, to be a circulation clerk, one must have a high school diploma of GED equivalent. Carter also noted that experience working with people is a plus.



Students who want more information on a a career as a circulation clerk are welcome to take part in the library’s teen volunteer program which is available for students between the ages of 12-18.



Circulation clerk is just one of many occupations available within a library. The Ohio Library Council’s website currently lists more than 60 job postings for Ohio libraries.



"In the state of Ohio, a demand for lawyers actually exists. While a majority of states in the United States are facing the problem of having too many lawyers, Ohio actually has a demand for lawyers. In Ohio, there are about 26,000 lawyers who practice in this state. About 90 percent of lawyers in Ohio are engaged in a solo practice," according to www.jiwlp.com, an online legal resource for prospective lawyers.



According to www.indeed.com, an online job search site, the hourly wage for circulation clerks in Ohio varies greatly. Depending on location and experience, circulation clerks throughout the state earn an hourly salary of $7.25 to $15.75.



*This is a career exploration series The Daily Jeffersonian will be running weekly on Mondays. The series features a different occupation each week and will include comments from people working in that profession, along with information on skills and training needed for that profession. It is for teens who are considering their career options and want to explore options out there for them. The series will also list possible yearly earnings and how many available positions there are for that position throughout the state when available. This information will be provided by Ohio Jobs and Family Services when available.