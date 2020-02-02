The Kent Lions Club has been serving the community since 1946 and for more than 60 years has held an all-you-can eat Pancake Festival the first Sunday in March.



This year’s event is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 1 at Stanton Middle School, 1175 Hudson Drive, Kent. Lions members, with the help of the Kent State University Delta Gamma Sorority, will cook and serve the pancakes and sausage. Coffee and tea are also served. The cost is $7 for adults or $5 pre-sale and $3 for children under 10.



The funds raised from the event provide needed eye exams and glasses for Kent children and adults without the resources to pay, guide dogs for the visually impaired, support for diabetes foundation and other eye care related needs. Kent Lions Club supports community service organizations such as the Kent Social Services with Thanksgiving Turkeys and Christmas food and gifts for Kent families. Lions recently adopted a new initiative to provide funds for research for pediatric cancer. The Kent Lions Club also provides scholarships to two graduating seniors at Kent Roosevelt High School.



One of the most important service projects of the Kent Lions Club is assisting the Kent School nurse with state mandated eye screenings for Kent students. Last year Kent Lions screened more than 2,000 students and provided glasses to many who were screened and found needed glasses.



For Information on membership, contact Jeff Langstaff at 330-608-1660