There are many events planned in February at Reed Memorial Library in Ravenna.



Events for Adults



• Portage County Memory Cafe: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Carlin Room. Do you or loved ones have memory concerns? Individuals with memory challenges and their care partners, family, and friends can laugh, learn, and stay connected in a safe atmosphere.



• History of the Riddle Coach & Hearse Company: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Jenkins Room. Riddle Coach and Hearse was a major manufacturer in Ravenna between 1861 and 1925. Hear the story of Henry Warner Riddle and his business empire. Register at reedlibrary.org or call 330-296-2827, ext. 200.



• For the Love of Chocolate: 2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 10 in the Haymaker Room. Carol Kercher, associate professor of chemistry at Hiram College, will take you through the sweet chemistry of chocolate. The program will feature a brief talk and hands-on activities, including a tasting, to help participants learn more about the chemistry of this wonderful treat. Please note any food allergies upon registration. Register at reedlibrary.org or call 330-296-2827, ext. 200.



• Red Cross Blood Drive: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 21 in the Jenkins Room. To schedule your lifesaving blood donation, please either go to RedCrossBlood.org or use the free Red Cross blood donor app on your mobile device and enter Sponsor Code: Ravenna, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. Open to all. Walk-ins are welcome, scheduling in advance is encouraged.



• Email Basics: 10 to 11 a.m. Feb. 26 in the computer lab. This class will cover email basics, including attaching and sending files. Basic mouse and keyboard skills are required for this class. Register at reedlibrary.org or call 330-296-2827, ext. 200.



• Healing Crystals: 6:30 to 830 p.m. Feb. 26 in the Jenkins Room. Kate, owner of +Vibes in Ravenna and certified Reiki Master, will teach a class about healing crystals. Learn to use crystals to bring positivity and healing to your environment. Open to teens and adults; no registration needed.



Events for Kids



• Pop-in and Play: 10 to 11 a.m. in the children’s room. Each week, kids can stop in and try out one of these dramatic play kits: kitchen, chef, house, safari, fishing, camping, doctor, vet, groomer, scientist, space, and more.



• Grow Your Own Crystals: 5:30 to 5 p.m. Feb. 18 in the children’s room. Learn the science behind creating crystal ornaments. Register at reedlibrary.org or call 330-296-2827, ext. 300.



• STEAM After-School Club: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 27 in the children’s room. Dive into Science, Technology, Engineering and Math challenges. Register at reedlibrary.org or call 330-296-2827, ext. 300.



• For the Love of Chemistry: 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 15 in the children’s room. Dr. Carol Kercher from Hiram College will provide engaging and educational hands-on activities and demonstrations for school-age children. Register at reedlibrary.org or call 330-296-2827, ext. 300.



Events for Teens



• Teen Trivia at Reed: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 25 in the Jenkins Room. Test your knowledge and see if you can win a prize. Taking the format of a popular gaming show, you will need to give answers in the form of a question. The categories will be a surprise, the answers cryptic, but no matter what the top 3 scorers will win a gift card. Register at reedlibrary.org or call 330-296-2827, ext. 200.