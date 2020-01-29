ST. CLAIRSVILLE -- The following students have been named to the Ohio University Dean's List while attending classes at the Eastern Campus for the fall semester ending Dec.19, 2019. Students earn their place on the Dean's List by completing at least 15 credit hours during the semester, 12 of which must be hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
Ohio University Dean’s List, Fall Semester 2019
Barnesville: Paul Ebeling, Chance Goolie, Maddy Hoffer, Jacob Leach, Sydney Leach, Hunter Miller, Abby Starr, Leah Wells
Beallsville: Taylor Ferguson, Elaina Swallow, Emma Turner
Bellaire: Joseph Hoepfner, Sailor Myers, Sidney Wolgemuth
Belmont: Riley Bethel, Paige Foltin, Zachary Hull
Bethesda: McKinzey Dierkes, Sarah Lendon, Alyssa Morrison
Bridgeport: Chelsea Burch, Jarret Deaton, Eddie Toson
Cadiz: Hannah Anderson, Bailie Ray
Cambridge: Sydney Feldner
Dillonvale: Katherine Buck, Rachel Vince
Flushing: Kari Alexander, Bailee Perlman, Kayley Violet
Graysville: Gracie Gardner
Kimbolton: Autumn Gardner
Lewisville: Alana Hogue, Brittany Poss
Martins Ferry: Mark Miller, Shane Schuster, Macy Shriver
Mingo Junction: Shelby Gorlock
Mt. Pleasant: Danielle Dvorcek
Piedmont: Mason Dougherty
Pleasant City: Jamarai Martin
Rayland: Kaylee Schubenski
St. Clairsville: Nicole Beck, Zach Bigelow, Marta Bos, Morgan Edwards, Hannah May, Duncan Pagano, Guytano Pagano, Megan Smolenak, James Wilson
Sarahsville: Molli Carter
Sardis: Kirsten Brown
Shadyside: Lauren Bizzari, Jenna Bowers, Olivia Thomas
Steubenville: Kristina Amis
Toronto: Lexi Dejulio, Emilee Weaver
Woodsfield: Haleigh Black, Cheyenne Williams, Cheyenne Wilson.