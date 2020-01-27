MILLERSBURG — Last year, the promoter of the first Holmes County Fishing Show, said it was a start. And while he no longer is with the Harvest Ridge Expo Center, show No. 2 is about to open its doors, as the event will be held at the Holmes County Fairgrounds this coming Friday and Saturday (Jan. 31 and Feb. 1).



"We’re looking to build on last year," said Pat Martin, who has been busy mapping out where vendors will set up, where speakers will give seminars, and where the Hawg Trough will be in the 30,000 square foot Expo Center. "This year we also have some campers coming in. We’ve got good speakers and we’ve actually gotten good response from vendors."



As of early last week, the vendor list was at 34, including tackle shops, charters, outfitters,boat dealers (including pontoons) and other fishing-related businesses.



Show hours are 3-8 p.m. on Jan. 31 and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Feb. 1. Admission is $5.



Last year, the show ran a shuttle service around Holmes County to pick up anyone wishing to attend the event, but this year there will be NO shuttle service.



The only speaker back from last year is Steve Fender, who is scheduled to speak on pond management on Friday at 5 p.m. Dan Armitage will do his kids fishing show at 6 p.m. on Friday, and Jimmy Vitaro will talk on bass fishing at 7 p.m.



Seminars will start at 8:15 a.m. on Saturday with Jamie Darr, then at 9 a.m., folks from the Buckeye Kayak Fishing Trail will talk on kayak fishing, followed at 10 a.m. with Doug Stewart doing an ice fishing seminar; Vitaro again on bass fishing at 11 a.m.; Armitage at noon; and Stewart wrapping the show up with a talk on saugeye fishing at 1 p.m.



One bonus this year is that the show falls on the every other Friday that the all-you-can-eat fish dinner is served at the fairgrounds. The dinner will begin at 4 p.m. Friday and run through 8 p.m. For $13, patrons can feast on all-you-can-eat perch, with french fries, salad, a drink and ice cream dessert. For those who don’t like perch, there will be chicken, and baked potatoes are also available.



"Our caterer will serve that right in the Expo Center," said Martin.



