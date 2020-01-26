On Jan. 2 and Jan. 7, respectively, Thomas J. Hrdy of Garrettsville and Scott A. McKinney of Kent were sworn in for a three-year term on the Portage Park District Board of Commissioners. Hrdy and McKinney will serve with fellow Commissioners Charles Englehart and Allan Orashan to guide the mission and vision of the Portage parks. As the decade begins, the Portage Park District will remain committed to meeting an expectation of excellence, maintaining public trust, connecting citizens to local natural areas, and meeting the growing needs of the public. 2020 will offer several updates to programming as well as a continuation of health and wellness initiatives. It is an exciting time for Portage County.



New programs



In addition to traditional nature education programs and guided hikes, new initiatives and program series are planned. Be on the lookout for Owlbert’s Owlet Adventures for younger participants, citizen science data collection for butterfly and insect enthusiasts, a birding club to document feathered residents in the parks, and a photography series to learn about capturingthose special moments in nature. The year will also introduce a rain garden demonstration project and workshop series. This hands-on project is funded by the Ohio Environmental Education Fund and will teach participants how to plan and plant a functional rain garden to improve local water quality.



Park Rx



Our Park Rx program — a "prescription" to help you get healthy and stay healthy while enjoying our Portage Parks — will continue to provide health and wellness offerings for all its participants. The 4-part winter series classes are located inside and focus on nutrition, strength, and meditation. Each season will offer a new Park Rx series to support health goals and encourage participants to get outside as the weather allows. The Portage parks are committed to showing off the mental and physical benefits of fresh air and natural surroundings.



Wild Hikes Challenge – Year of the Owl 2020



The Wild Hikes Challenge is now in its 13th year and offers an opportunity to hike eight unique trails to earn your first-timer hiking staff or your Year of the Owl medallion. Those looking for more to do can visit portageparkdistrict.org to download previous years’ challenges and collect past medallions.



The mission of the Portage Park District is to conserve Portage County’s natural heritage and provide opportunities for its appreciation and enjoyment.



Andrea Metzler is the public engagement coordinator for the Portage Park District