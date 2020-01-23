Genesis HealthCare System announces "The Heart of It All," a Spirit of Women event. The event is free and will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 20, at the Ohio University Zanesville/Zane State College Campus Center in Zanesville.



Participants will learn how to keep their family heart healthy by understanding the risk of cardiovascular disease. Alaa Y. Gabi, M.D., interventional cardiologist; Mahmoud Farhoud, M.D., cardiologist; Selomie Kebede, M.D., cardiologist; and Atiq Rehman, M.D., cardiothoracic vascular surgeon, will present information about new life-saving procedures available at the Genesis Heart & Vascular Institute. Attendees will receive a coupon for a free cholesterol screening from Northside Pharmacies and hear a presentation from the Muskingum County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society on building a family tree and searching for their family's roots. RSVP is required at genesishcs.org > Classes & Events or by calling 740-454-4002.