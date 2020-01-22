John F. Schradel, 86, of Barnesville, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Emerald Pointe Nursing & Rehab. He was born on July 6, 1933, in Meyersdale, Pa., to the late Frederick William and Elizabeth Pauline (Hillegas) Schradel.



John was a 1951 graduate of Barnesville High School and retired from Ohio Bell Telephone Company. He was a member of the Barnesville Main Street United Methodist Church. He served as President of the Volunteer Firemans, Union Stewart, President, and Vice-President for the Union with Ohio Bell and President of the Jaycees Organization. He was also President of Farmer's Market in Barnesville for 20 years in which the pavilion was named "The John Schradel Farmers Market Pavilion." He served on the Depot Committee and was a member of the Barnesville Elk's Lodge #1699 since 1960.



He enjoyed fishing, sporting events, and spending time with his three grandsons.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald (Mary) Schradel.



John is survived by his wife of 67 years, Patricia (House) Schradel whom he married March 29, 1952; two children, Scott (Julie) Schradel of Glenford and Beth (Mark) Rogers of Barnesville; three grandsons, Trevor (Maggie) Schradel, Dylan (Denise) Rogers, and Lucas Rogers; great-grandchildren, Mia and Maeve Schradel, Bryce Castle and a great-grandddaughter on the way; two sisters, Marjorie Jones of Barnesville and Karen Finch of Dallas, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.



Visitation and funeral services were Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, with Pastor Jean Cooper officiating at Campbell-Plumly-Milburn Funeral Home, 319 N. Chestnut St., Barnesville. Burial follow at Crestview Cemetery in Barnesville.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's Memory to the Main Street United Methodist, 230 W. Main St., Barnesville, OH 43713; or the Barnesville Farmers Market, 300 E. Church St., Barnesville, OH 43713.