A Guernsey County Common Pleas Court Grand Jury recently indicted 24 people on drug-related and other charges.



Sixteen of the individuals indicted face at least one drug possession charge, according to a release by the Guernsey County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.



Other charges returned by the jurors included improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and multiple counts of vandalism, grand theft and theft.



Those indicted by the grand jury included:



• Mercedes Marie Mayle, 23, Sherrodsville, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.



• Davon Lashaun Johnson, 23, Bedford, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.



• Taurean Devonte Brown, 20, Cambridge, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.



• Edward Fountain Hollins, 42, Cambridge, aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.



• Kelsie Leigh Wheatley, 29, Cambridge, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.



• Robert Anthony Tice, 38, Byesville, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.



• Kristien Allen Norman, 27, Cambridge, possession of heroin, a fourth-degree felony and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.



• William John Grindstaff, 26, Kimbolton, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.



• Jason James Rittberger, 35, Zanesville, aggravated possession of drugs and theft, fifth-degree felonies.



• Betty M. Wallace, 47, Cambridge, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.



• Joseph Douglas Higgins, 39, Zanesville, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.



• Kelly M. Redd, 32, Bucyrus, failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.



• Gerald L.D. Mitchell, 18, Akron, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.



• Jermaine Washington, 37, Elyria, possession of cocaine, a second-degree felony.



• Kelly R. Boros, 48, Grafton, possession of cocaine, a second-degree felony.



• Lori Jane Hutchison, 37, McConnelsville, two counts of breaking and entering and two counts of theft, fifth-degree felonies.



• Craig Alexander Bates, 18, Byesville, vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.



• Austin Ryan McNeal, 18, Cambridge, vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.



• Shirlene M. Saunders, 28, Columbus, grand theft, a fourth-degree felony.



• Maurice L. Whyte II, 26, Columbus, grand theft, a fourth-degree felony.



• Tony Harrison Walls II, 33, Senecaville, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.



• Wendy L. Thomas, 21, Newcomerstown, aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony.



• Josie Marie Tate, 37, Cambridge, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.



• Derek Guy Fowler, 25, Cambridge, two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, fourth-degree felonies.



Individuals indicted by the grand jury will appear for arraignment hearings in the common pleas court.